Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Monday, 6:40 p.m.: LHP James Paxton (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (0-1, 54.00)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-0, 3.18 ERA) vs. RHP Louie Varland (0-1, 6.75)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Bobby Miller (1-1, 5.87 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (0-0, 4.50)

Dodgers update: The NL West-leading Dodgers (8-4) conclude a six-game road trip after losing two of three games to the Cubs in Chicago. ... Shohei Ohtani, in his first season with the Dodgers after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, is hitting .320 with two home runs and seven RBI. Ohtani will not pitch this season while recovering from right elbow surgery. ... Paxton and Glasnow are both in their first season with the Dodgers. ... The Dodgers recalled RHP Gus Varland from Class AAA Oklahoma City on Saturday. Varland made one appearance — retiring the only hitter he faced — in the Dodgers' 15-11 loss to San Diego on March 21 in South Korea. ... RHP Walker Buehler, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, has made two rehabilitation starts for Oklahoma City. ... OF Jason Heyward (lower back tightness) was put on the injured list April 3.

Twins update: The Twins (3-4) were idle Sunday after their series finale with the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field was rained out. ... After seven day games, the Twins will play their first two night games of the season as part of the three-game series against the Dodgers. .... The Twins went 1-2 against the Dodgers in a three-game series last May 15-17 in Los Angeles. Ober gave up just one run and struck out six in six innings in the Twins' 5-1 victory in the second game of the series. ... The Twins are third-last in the majors with a .191 team batting average. ... LHP Caleb Thielbar (left hamstring strain) could begin a rehab assignment with the St. Paul Saints this week.