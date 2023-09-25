IMPACT PLAYER: Ryan Jeffers, Twins
The catcher drilled a tying RBI triple in the sixth inning, his second triple of the season, and scored the go-ahead run that inning on a groundout. In the seventh inning, he hit a two-run homer.
BY THE NUMBERS
1,477 Strikeouts by Twins pitchers this season, a franchise record.
1,600 Strikeouts by Twins hitters this season, a major league record.
8 Hits from Kyle Farmer in 23 at-bats since Carlos Correa injured his foot and required a trip to the 10-day injured list.