Kyle Garlick and the Twins avoided arbitration Monday by agreeing to a one-year contract.

The deal is worth $750,000, according to an MLB source; that's slightly above the major league minimum of $720,000.

The 30-year-old Garlick hit .223 with nine home runs and 18 RBI in 150 at-bats last season, his second with the Twins. He had six of his home runs against lefthanded pitchers, but was frequently injured and appeared in only 66 games.

Tuesday is the deadline for teams to finalize their 40-man rosters, and 6 p.m. Friday is the deadline for teams to tender or decline to tender their arbitration eligible players.

Twins arbitration eligible players include third baseman Gio Urshela; infielder Luis Arraez; and pitchers Tyler Mahle, Emilio Pagan, Jorge Lopez, Caleb Thielbar, Chris Paddack and Jorge Alcala.

The Twins will also unveil their new uniforms on Friday at the Mall of America.