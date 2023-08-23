MILWAUKEE – Twins starting pitchers have thrown the third-most innings in the major leagues this season, but they probably could've used a few more from Bailey Ober on Tuesday.

Ober, who allowed two hits and two runs in five innings, was replaced by righthanded reliever Dylan Floro in the sixth inning. Floro gave up two sharp hits in his first three pitches and the inning snowballed from there in the Twins' 7-3 loss to the Brewers at American Family Field.

Floro surrendered six hits to the nine batters he faced, all singles. The first two hits, from William Contreras and Carlos Santana, were missiles into the outfield. After a strikeout, nothing went right for Floro or the Twins' defense.

Mark Canha hit a game-tying RBI single to right field, an opposite-field ground ball, and right fielder Matt Wallner's throw to third base deflected off Santana's foot and allowed Canha to advance a base. Tyrone Taylor followed with a bloop single into shallow right field to drive in the go-ahead run.

The Twins had Caleb Thielbar warming in the bullpen before the Brewers took the lead. Facing a lefthanded batter, Floro watched Brice Turang hit a soft line drive that should've been an easy double play, but the ball deflected off shortstop Carlos Correa's glove into left field for a run-scoring hit. Turang stole second base on the next pitch. Brian Anderson, mired in a 2-for-21 slump, capped the rally with a two-run single on a ground ball up the middle against a drawn-in infield.

The five runs against Floro, the Twins' lone acquisition at the trade deadline, matched the 32-year-old pitcher's career high. He hadn't allowed six hits during a relief appearance since May 21, 2017.

Ober, who allowed a two-run homer in the first inning, retired his last eight batters and exited after 78 pitches. He escaped a jam in the third inning when he allowed a leadoff double to Christian Yelich, a soft liner against a rule-abiding shift, and he walked the next batter.

With two runners on base and none out, Carlos Santana missed a go-ahead double by inches when he pulled a ball foul down the right field line. Three pitches later, Ober induced a double play. The inning ended with a soft lineout and the Brewers didn't have another runner on base until Twins manager Rocco Baldelli turned to the bullpen.

It was a quick — and costly — hook for Ober, but the Twins are monitoring his innings after he pushed past his single-season career high. He hasn't pitched beyond five innings in any of his last five starts. He's thrown 136 innings between the majors and Class AAA this year after pitching 16 innings in 2022 and 108 innings in 2021.

For the second start in a row, Ober matched his season high with three walks. He walked only six batters in a 10-start stretch from June 14-Aug. 9.

BOXSCORE: Milwaukee 7, Twins 3

Ober and Brewers lefty Wade Miley traded two-out, two-run homers in the first two innings. During a 23-pitch first inning, Ober had Willy Adames in a 1-2 count when he left a changeup over the middle of the plate. Adames, the fourth batter Ober faced, rocketed the pitch over the wall in left field for his 20th home run of the season.

In the second inning, Kyle Farmer hit a two-out groundball single up the middle for the Twins' first hit. Christian Vázquez, the next batter, lifted an inside fastball past the left field wall for a game-tying, two-run homer.

Farmer gave the Twins a 3-2 lead with a single in the fourth inning, but the Twins didn't have another baserunner reach second base.

Twins reliever Oliver Ortega, who entered in the seventh inning, left with an injury after spiking a slider in the dirt.