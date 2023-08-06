For the first time in more than a month, the Twins lineup card had Carlos Correa hitting somewhere besides leadoff.

Correa was dropped to fourth in the batting order for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks as the Twins search for ways to boost their shortstop. Correa hit .239 with eight doubles, one homer and eight RBI in his last 28 games as the leadoff hitter, a role that was new to him in his nine-year career.

"We're looking to get a little more flow into the offense and get some guys on," Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler said. "We know where we're at right now with 51 games to go. We're in a good spot. I think the reality is we're super optimistic because we've had some guys, like Carlos, that probably haven't gotten their hot streak yet."

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli moved Correa into the leadoff spot after the Twins were swept in Atlanta at the end of June. Correa, however, hasn't shown much offensive improvement. He has posted the lowest batting average (.221), on-base percentage (.295) and slugging percentage (.382) in his career. He has grounded into 20 double plays, which is the most in the majors.

"He's borderline obsessed, and I mean that as a good thing," Tingler said of Correa. "He's studying it. He wants the information. He's checking the video with the hitting group that we have. His ability to not get overwhelmed and stressed out — he's very consistent on being the same person every day — I think that plays over time."

Correa went 1-for-4 on Saturday night.

Stewart details injury

Twins reliever Brock Stewart, who will remain sidelined until at least Aug. 25 with right elbow soreness, received comforting news when he underwent a magnetic resonance imaging exam this week. His elbow is fine.

The frustrating part: He still isn't close to rejoining the Twins because of lingering soreness in forearm.

"I can go out there right now and give the team three outs and a good inning," Stewart said. "It's just the next day where it would be tough for me. I'm kind of in a mental pretzel right now. It's frustrating. I want to be out there so bad. I'm doing everything I can to be out there so bad. I have to be smart at the same time. I have to listen to my arm."

Stewart, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021, said his latest MRI showed his elbow was "structurally clean." He has thrown two bullpens since he went on the injured list at the end of June, and his velocity was normal.

"There is just some inflammation and some tendinitis," said Stewart, who owns a 0.70 ERA in 25 ⅔ innings this season. "It's one of those things where it can just linger. It's rather uncomfortable if I pitch. I've thrown two bullpens. The bullpen themselves don't feel bad, but just afterward, it's pretty uncomfortable for at least a day."

Etc.

• Newest Twin Jordan Luplow, claimed off waivers Friday, was driving into Target Field when Max Kepler homered in the sixth inning and saw the celebration on the videoboard. Luplow reached the dugout by the eighth inning during the Twins' 3-2 victory and told Baldelli he was available to play. "I've done a lot of things in my career, but that was a new one," said Luplow, who had an RBI single Saturday. "I just snuck in the dugout. Half of the guys were like, 'Who is this guy?' I cleated up. I was ready to go."

• First baseman Alex Kirilloff received a cortisone injection for his injured right shoulder Monday. There is no timetable for his return.

• Trevor Larnach went 4-for-5, including a double and a triple, and Anthony Prato went 3-for-5 with an RBI double, raising his batting average to .338 as the Saints beat host Columbus 7-3. Louie Varland gave up three runs — all unearned — on five hits and three walks, while striking out five.