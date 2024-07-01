DETROIT TIGERS AT TWINS

Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: LHP Tarik Skubal (9-3, 2.32 ERA) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.41)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jack Flaherty (5-5, 3.24 ERA) vs. RHP David Festa (1-0, 9.00)

Thursday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (2-4, 5.76 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (7-4, 4.30)

Detroit update: The Tigers (38-46) started a 10-game road trip by losing three of four to the Angels. … Detroit was 18-13 on May 1, but are 20-33 since. They won four of seven games from the Twins in April. … Flaherty (115 strikeouts in 89 innings) and Skubal (112 strikeouts in 97 innings) are third and fourth in the AL in Ks. … OF Matt Vierling is day to day after fouling a pitch off his left foot on Saturday. … SS Javy Baez (back) is out.

Twins update: They are a season-high 10 games over .500 at 47-37. … They have homered in a team-record 19 consecutive games. … SS Carlos Correa is hitting .311, fourth in the AL. … The Twins were 15-12 in June — going 7-3 from June 10-20 at Target Field in their only homestand of the month. … After a 6-1 loss to the Tigers on April 21, the Twins were 7-13 but are 40-24 since. … P Chris Paddack (arm), P Brock Stewart (elbow) and OF Alex Kirilloff (back) are out.