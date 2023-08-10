The Twins' offense has been marred by inconsistency throughout the season, but they've consistently struggled against Tigers pitching.

In the first 11 games of their season series, the Twins have averaged 3.36 runs per game, and that includes their nine-run outburst Monday. As a team, they've produced a collective .209 batting average against their divisional rival.

The only team the Twins have hit worse against are the Guardians (.187 batting average), among teams they've played more than three times. The Guardians, unsurprisingly, rank third in majors in team ERA, while the Tigers are 21st.

"I mean, we've swung the bats well lately, but if you're just looking at the way we've played against the Tigers this year, it's not just [Reese] Olson," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters in Detroit after the Twins were shut out in a 3-0 loss Thursday. "It's Olson and several other guys that have pitched for them effectively."

Detroit's pitching staff owns a 4.47 ERA this season, but it has produced a 3.09 ERA against the Twins offense. Byron Buxton is hitless in 22 at-bats against the Tigers this year while Michael A. Taylor is 1-for-27, Edouard Julien is 4-for-27 and Kyle Farmer is 5-for-32.

"Sometimes, there is a team like that," Baldelli said. "They pitch well and maybe also match up well with what they do compared to what we're putting out there offensively, but we still need more. We have to be able to manufacture something and get something going."

Lee details July surge

Twins infield prospect Brooks Lee had his first multi-hit game with the Class AAA St. Paul Saints on Wednesday.

Lee earned a promotion last week, becoming the first guy who was picked in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft to reach AAA (Angels shortstop Zach Neto jumped from AA to the majors) after he hit .364 with seven homers, eight doubles and 27 RBI in his last 27 games at AA Wichita.

"I had ups and downs throughout the year," said Lee, who had an .841 OPS in AA. "From the outside looking in, it probably doesn't look like that. But when you're in it — this is what my dad and I were talking about [Monday] night. I'm only in AAA, but I did not have the best first couple months of the season, and then I was hot for a while. There are always ebbs and flows, and that's why I try to be even keeled because once the season is over. You look back and, usually, you've made a pretty big jump. That's kind of what I have done."

Lee, who received an aggressive assignment to begin the season at AA, went from playing in the Big West Conference last year to one of the younger players in the Texas League in his first full professional season.

The 22-year-old believed his time in major league camp this spring helped with his transition to AA.

"I got demolished [in spring training], but I think every player has to go through that," Lee said. "I trust my ability. It's baseball. There is a lot of failure. I'll be fine."

From first to hits

After Carlos Correa was moved out of the leadoff spot last week, he delivered eight hits in his last six games with eight RBI.

"The chicken or the egg again: Is it him moving around in the lineup, or is it something else that is causing that?" Baldelli said. "Which way it goes, I'm not really sure, but we've got some good swings from him."

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.