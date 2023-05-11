Three-game series at Target Field

7:10 p.m. Friday • Apple TV+, 830-AM and 102.9-FM: LHP Drew Smyly (3-1, 3.05 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.35)

1:10 p.m. Saturday • BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM: RHP Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 3.93 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (5-1, 2.45)

1:10 p.m. Sunday • BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM: RHP Marcus Stroman (2-3, 2.28 ERA) vs. RHP Louie Varland (0-0, 4.32)

Cubs update: They are 18-19 but have lost 13 of their past 20. ... C Yan Gomes was activated from the seven-day concussion list on Wednesday and went 3-for-3 with a HR to raise his average to .324. .... SS Dansby Swanson, who signed a seven-year free agent deal with the Cubs after the 2022 season, is hitting .289. ... OF Cody Bellinger, another free agent signee, is hitting .288. .... Smyly is facing the Twins for the first time since 2016 when he was with Tampa Bay. ... Stroman is 1-3 in his career against the Twins, while Wesneski will face the Twins for the first time.

Twins update: They are 21-17 after winning two of three from the Padres at Target Field, where they have won five of six series. ... The Twins and Cubs didn't face each other in 2022. In 2021, the teams split four games with the Cubs going 2-0 at Target Field and the Twins going 2-0 at Wrigley Field. ... Twins starting pitchers are 14-9 with a 3.13 ERA, and starters rank first in MLB in innings (216) and second in ERA. ... Twins hitters have the worst batting average in MLB (.220).