The Twins and Carlos Correa have resumed contract talks as his pre-Christmas agreement with the New York Mets remains unsigned.

The talks grew serious on Monday, a major league source said, as the shortstop's 2023 destination remained in limbo for a third week.

Correa, whose agreed-upon December free-agent contracts — first with the Giants and then with the Mets — stalled once the teams conducted physicals, remains open to a return to Minnesota, where he spent the 2022 season before opting out of a three-year deal.

The Twins were outbid for Correa's services on a long-term basis, as their original 10-year offer fell short of the $300 million benchmark.

San Francisco offered $350 million over 13 years, then New York $315 million over 10 when the Giants backed away. With the Mets and Correa's agent, Scott Boras, unable to close the deal they reached on Dec. 21, the team presumably seeking concessions to protect them in case of a serious injury, the price for the two-time All-Star may have dropped.

The Twins remain interested in a long-term contract with Correa, the source confirmed, despite evident fears with the Giants and Mets that a 2014 injury to his right leg, which required surgery to correct, might make him susceptible to serious injury in the future.

Minnesota President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey and manager Rocco Baldelli made it clear all season how much they hoped Correa would remain with the team, particularly after he hit 22 home runs and posted a team-best .834 OPS.

Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins during last spring training, but the contract gave him an opt-out after each season. He elected free agency after the season to seek a long term deal.

There were three other prominent shortstops in free agency. Xander Bogaerts (11 years, $280 million) signed with San Diego; Trea Turner got $300 million over 11 years from the Phillies; and Dansby Swanson will join the Cubs for $177 million over seven seasons.