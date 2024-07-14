SAN FRANCISCO – The Twins have enjoyed unprecedented depth and versatility among their infielders this season, so much so that Willi Castro earned a spot on the American League All-Star team.

But losing an infielder a day for three consecutive days has stretched that depth about as thin as it can get.

Carlos Correa was scratched from the lineup about 90 minutes before game time Saturday, after reporting his mobility was limited somewhat by a bruised left heel. That decision came one day after José Miranda's lower back tightened up, leaving him unable to play. And one day earlier, Kyle Farmer was placed on the injured list because of a sore right shoulder.

Royce Lewis is also on the IL, meaning the Twins had only three infielders available Saturday. The temporary solution settled on by manager Rocco Baldelli: Play Carlos Santana at first base as usual; move Brooks Lee to second base, the first time he's played there in the majors; and shift Castro to shortstop in Correa's place.

And at third base? Catcher Christian Vázquez made his first career start at the position.

Vázquez enjoys taking ground balls at third base during batting practice and joked more than once about forcing Baldelli to give him a chance there. That chance came Saturday, and the Giants noticed. No. 2 hitter Brett Wisely laid a bunt single down the third-base line in the first inning.

The Twins did not elaborate on the seriousness of Correa's injury, but even with only one game remaining before a five-day midseason break, they appear likely to make at least one transaction to shore up their infield Sunday. Notably: Infielder Diego Castillo, who was to play third base for the St. Paul Saints on Saturday in Louisville, was removed from the Class AAA team's lineup shortly before their game was to begin.

In addition, though there is no indication the Twins have contacted him, former All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield was released by the Phillies earlier this week.

Enjoying the ride

Not that working the games hasn't been thrilling enough, but Sean Aronson sounded a little dazed as he described his preparation for Saturday's game.

"I just spent an hour talking to [longtime Giants and ESPN broadcaster] Jon Miller!" Aronson said. "This has been absolutely incredible."

In fact, the whole week has been for Aronson, 47, who has called more than 2,600 minor-league games, including the past 18 seasons for the St. Paul Saints. While regular radio voice Kris Atteberry — Aronson's predecessor with the Saints — takes a midseason break, Aronson has been promoted to the major leagues for the Twins' trip to Chicago and San Francisco.

"This has been one of the most incredible experiences of my professional career," Aronson said. "The Minnesota Twins have treated me just like a big-leaguer and have made this as easy as possible."

Though it's meant plenty of extra work, too. Aronson said he began preparing for this week's games the day he learned of the assignment three weeks ago.

"I grew up in Los Angeles, listening to Vin Scully. And by no means do I equate myself with him, but I know from his example the power of storytelling," Aronson said. "So I spent the last three weeks researching these Twins. Finding every story I could find about these guys. I do that with the Saints, too, but I had to learn more, find more, find things that Danny [Gladden, his partner on the broadcasts] and I can have fun chatting about."

One challenge he's found is that "you have so many data points that we don't have at Triple-A. That's the hardest thing, trying to sort through what's relevant, what we want to talk about," he said. "How much should we incorporate all these stats and analytics? We have some of these in Triple-A, but there are a lot more at this level. So I've enjoyed trying to find that balance."

Etc.

• Former Twins righthander Sergio Romo was added to the Giants Wall of Fame, along with three other former members of the team's bullpen during their three World Series championships of the 2010s, in a ceremony Saturday. Romo posted a 3.59 ERA in 51 games with the Twins during the 2019 and '20 seasons, striking out 50 batters in 42⅔ innings and earning eight saves. Romo, along with Santiago Casilla and lefthanders Jeremy Affeldt and Javier López, were inducted as the so-called "Core Four" bullpen.