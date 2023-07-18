Tap the bookmark to save this article.

SEATTLE — Byron Buxton is not in the Twins starting lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Mariners.

The team's designated hitter struck out in his final two at-bats in Monday's 7-6 loss, extending his current hitting slump to 0-for-22 (and 1-for-31 since July 5).

It's the third slump of at least 20 at-bats for the streaky Buxton this season; he had an 0-for-26 in May and an 0-for-24 in June (plus an 0-for-15 in April).

Buxton's batting average has dropped to .196. The 2022 All-Star selection has 15 home runs, and has not yet played in the outfield as he deals with a chronic knee issue.

Matt Wallner will be the designated hitter against Seattle righthander Bryan Woo (1-1, 3.63 ERA).

Bailey Ober (5-4, 2.61) starts for the Twins at 8:40 p.m. (BSN).

TWINS LINEUP

Carlos Correa, SS

Edouard Julien, 2B

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Matt Wallner, DH

Willi Castro, CG

Kyle Farmer, 3B

Joey Gallo, LF

Christian Vázquez, C