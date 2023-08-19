There was nothing particularly challenging about the workout, nothing especially newsworthy in the daily skills maintenance.

No, the only thing that was unusual — and potentially lineup-altering — about the routine fly balls lofted toward the outfield at Target Field on Saturday was the identity of the player catching them: Byron Buxton.

"It feels good. It feels good to get back into things and run around a little bit more," the Twins' once-and-perhaps-future center fielder said. "Just getting back to doing the normal things. Throwing a little bit, taking ground balls, just trying to keep it moving to see where I'm at."

Buxton has been on the injured list because of a strained right hamstring for two weeks now, and here's the unusual thing about it: For all the untimely injuries the Twins have suffered through in the past couple of years, this one might be a rare one that can be considered … timely.

That's because, while Buxton has been shut down to rest that hamstring and allow it to heal, the two weeks out of action have had the same effect on his right knee, the one that has limited him to designated hitter duty this season.

These two weeks have helped "a lot," Buxton said. "Give it time to calm down a little bit more. That allowed the rest of that side to kind of calm down and just kind of go with the flow. Take it day by day and just try to feel good."

And if he feels good — an enormous "if," manager Rocco Baldelli emphasized several times while discussing Buxton's condition — catching fly balls might not be just a pregame drill in September.

"It's an actual conversation at this point in the year, of him possibly returning to play some center field," Baldelli said, though almost certainly not on a daily basis — more likely a couple of times a week. "I don't know the best way to describe it eloquently, but — on occasion."

There are several reasons to revive the possibility, Baldelli said, not least among them is that Buxton wants to.

"Hopefully," Buxton said. "I mean, it ain't something that's in my head. My biggest thing right now is just getting back on the field however that's possible. But yeah, it'd be fun to get back out there and see what happens."

In addition, Buxton in the outfield would allow Baldelli to utilize the DH spot to address a roster crowded with infielders he'd like in the lineup, with Royce Lewis, Carlos Correa, Edouard Julien and Jorge Polanco all jockeying for playing time.

It's not imminent, Baldelli repeated, and not necessarily even likely. It would require a rehab assignment to make sure he's ready, given that Buxton hasn't played an inning in the outfield since last Aug. 22.

"We deal with what we can deal with, and right now, it's getting him in the best physical shape that we possibly can, and then we have to build him up from there," the manager said. "The outfield part, that hasn't really started yet. We still have work to do, but he's up for that task and that challenge. He's going to give it everything he has, I know that."

Etc.

• Buxton isn't just healthy, but generous. The outfielder had a rack of expensive white dress shirts delivered to the clubhouse, and has given one to each of his teammates, coaches and Twins staff members.

• Matt Wallner was able to swing a bat Saturday, one day after his right hand was hit by a pitch, but some soreness and mild swelling lingers. Wallner was scratched from Saturday's lineup, but Baldelli said he appears to have escaped serious injury.

• The Twins have not yet decided whether Joe Ryan will require another rehab start with the Class AAA Saints, Baldelli said, after his four-inning, one-run, seven-strikeout performance against Indianapolis on Friday. "He's put himself in good position going forward to get back in the rotation," the manager said. Ryan was placed on the injured list Aug. 4 after revealing a groin injury he had tried to play through. Though the manager didn't say it, it's possible Ryan's next start could be determined by Dallas Keuchel's performance against the Pirates on Sunday.