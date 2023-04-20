Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

IMPACT PLAYER: Edouard Julien, Twins

The rookie second baseman had his first three-hit game, which included a two-run first-inning homer off Corey Kluber.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 First-inning runs scored off Kluber, only the second time in 25 career starts vs. the Twins that he has given up so many to start a game.

8 Consecutive starts by Joe Ryan, dating back to last year, that the Twins have won; Ryan is 7-0 over that stretch.

3 Innings for Twins lefthander Brent Headrick in his big-league debut, earning him a save even though he entered the game with a seven-run lead.

4 RBI by Trevor Larnach, a career high.