PHILADELPHIA – Eleven-year veteran Sonny Gray pitched six scoreless innings Sunday, and 36-year-old Caleb Thielbar, the Twins' oldest player, retired all three hitters he faced. But the biggest play in the Twins' 3-0 shutout of the Phillies was made by a rookie.

Alex MacKay, a Class AAA umpire called up to the majors to fill-in for crew chief Mark Wegner, abruptly ended a potentially disastrous seventh inning for the Twins by ruling Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm out on a called third strike. Trouble was, Thielbar's full-count fastball — with the bases loaded, two outs, the Twins holding a two-run lead and two-time MVP Bryce Harper on deck — was at least two inches inside, according to MLB's Gamecast tracking system.

Bohm slammed his bat to the ground, said something to MacKay that earned him an ejection and ignited constant booing and chanting from the announced crowd of 40,111 at Citizens Bank Park for the remainder of the game.

It was an uncomfortable way for the Twins to complete a series victory over the defending National League champions and salvage a third victory from their seven-game road trip, but they are not about to give it back. The victory maintains their 4½-game lead over the Guardians in the AL Central, after all, and sends them home for a five-game homestand against the sub-.500 Tigers and Pirates.

MacKay's critical miss obscured a second consecutive day of standout pitching by the Twins, starting with Gray's fifth shutout start of the season. The righthander put on baserunners in four of his six innings, but each time he extracted himself without giving up a run. Gray gave up two singles but no other hits, and he struck out Kyle Schwarber swinging with the bases loaded to end the fourth inning.

The Twins gave up only one run in the final two games of this series, against a team that had won seven of its past nine games and had homered in every game in August before Saturday.

Jordan Luplow hit his first home run with the Twins, socking a solo shot to straightaway center in the first inning against Phillies starter Ranger Suárez, and the Twins added another run in the third on consecutive singles by Edouard Julien, Donovan Solano and Jorge Polanco. They added an insurance run in the ninth inning on another RBI single by Polanco, and Jhoan Duran pitched around a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning for his 21st save.