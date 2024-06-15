Outfitted in their long-awaited new threads before the biggest crowd of the season, the Twins walked off with a 6-5, come-from-behind victory over the Oakland Athletics in 10 innings at Target Field on Friday night.

Max Kepler provided the heroics twice, first with a tying three-run homer in the sixth inning, then bringing 10th-inning runner Austin Martin in from second with a single that got past A's first baseman Tyler Soderstrom, making the Twins 3-0 in extra-inning games this season.

Attendance on a glorious summer night was announced at 35,631, the largest of the season. Fans came to see the new blue "City Connect" uniforms and a postgame concert featuring rapper Flo Rida. And although they didn't know it, they came to see Kepler hit more home runs at Target Field than anyone.

His 426-foot homer high into the center-field seats made him the all-time, home run leader at Target Field, which opened in 2010. Kepler now has his 81 there in a 10-year major league career, one more than former teammate Brian Dozier and five more than Miguel Sanó.

Oakland, which took a quick 4-0 lead on Shea Langeliers' first-inning grand slam off Simeon Woods Richardson, reclaimed the lead in the seventh inning on Brent Rooker's RBI triple off Griffin Jax, but the Twins tied it again in the eighth when, after they loaded the bases on a throwing error, a hit batter and a walk, 100 mph-throwing reliever Mason Miller walked Carlos Santana to force in Carlos Correa.

The Twins bullpen worked seven innings in relief of Woods Richardson on Friday, giving up only one run. Jhoan Duran pitched scoreless ninth and 10th innings for the Twins, his first two-inning outing in more than a year. In the bottom of the inning, the A's intentionally walked Correa to have lefthander Scott Alexander face Kepler, who ended the game on the first pitch he saw.

The Twins were the last MLB team — except for the traditionalist Yankees and soon-to-be-cityless A's, who aren't participating — to debut their "City Connect" uniforms, which began in 2021. They're intended to link the team to its city and state's connection with water, both 10,000-plus shimmering lakes and its many rivers.

Infielder Kyle Farmer called them "cool," adding, "Every team is doing it now, so it's kind of fun."

Manager Rocco Baldelli considers them a break from a game and a season that's all about routine and repetition. The Twins will wear them 12 times at home this season, including Saturday's game vs. the A's.

"We do the same thing every day," Baldelli said. "There's lots of guys in the clubhouse that get really excited about new gear. New stuff, new design, new colors, some of them really enjoy it because we wear the same stuff. You almost look now and feel like a new team."

Catcher Ryan Jeffers showed off before the game two newly painted masks that reflect the new uniforms. One features a loon — the Minnesota state bird — and a cityscape of downtown Minneapolis. The other is a northwoods sunset motif that on the back pad pays homage to his native North Carolina, his home area code and includes the names of his wife and daughter.