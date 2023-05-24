Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The San Francisco Giants beat the Twins again on Tuesday, not with an opening flourish like Monday's victory but run by run on their way to a 4-3 decision.

They did it after the Twins walked in two Giants runners with the bases loaded in the sixth inning then allowed Giants slugger Michael Conforto his second homer in two nights.

The two-run shot in the seventh inning scored Thairo Estrada and gave the Giants a fourth run Tuesday that stood as the winner.

It all came on a night that started with a pitching duel between MLB's ERA leaders: the Twins' Sonny Gray and the Giants' Alex Cobb.

The Twins led 3-0 after they scored two runs in the first inning on Byron Buxton's 10th homer this season and another on center fielder Michael A. Taylor's solo shot in the fifth.

The Giants began their rally with two runs in the sixth — both walked in by Twins relievers — Jovani Moran and Brock Stewart — with the bases loaded.

They did so after starter Gray loaded those bases and left the game with no outs.

Gray entered Tuesday with a 4-0 record and a 1.64 ERA that led all qualified big league pitchers this season.

He pitched five innings, allowed two runs, six hits, walked two, struck out six and exited with a ERA bumped up to only 1.82.

Moran got pinch hitter Casey Schmitt to fly out to center field and struck out pinch hitter Wilmer Flores before he walked Patrick Bailey, scoring J.D. Davis before Stewart entered.

Stewart walked pinch-hitter Bryce Johnson, forcing in Conforto. Just like that, the Twins led by just a run, 3-2.

Stewart got out of the inning with the bases still loaded by striking out leadoff hitter LaMonte Wade Jr.

A 12-year vet, Cobb entered the night 3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and left with the win.

He departed after throwing seven innings, allowing six hits, two runs, one walk and eight strikeouts.

Buxton gave the Twins a first-inning lead with a two-run homer that scored Donovan Solano.

It was his 10th homer this season, one fewer than Joey Gallo's 11.

Buxton's homer extended his career best on-base streak to 23 games, dating to April 25. It's the longest by a Twin since Jorge Polanco's 37-game streak in 2019.

Buxton's 108th career homer went 408-feet to center field. He's now 18th on the team's all-time list — and two home runs behind Roy Smalley's 110.

Taylor made it 3-0 with a two-out solo homer to left field in the Twins' fifth. It was his fifth this season.

Trailing by a run in the ninth, Buxton and Edouard Julien each struck out to start the inning and Willi Castro struck out to end the game.