Three-game series at Camden Yards

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 6:05 p.m. • BSN: RHP Pablo López (3-5, 4.41 ERA) vs. RHP Dean Kremer (8-3, 4.50)

Saturday, 3:05 p.m. • BSN: RHP Bailey Ober (4-4, 2.97 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Bradish (4-3, 3.75)

Sunday, 11:05 a.m. • Peacock: RHP Sonny Gray (4-2, 2.67 ERA) vs. LHP Cole Irvin (1-3, 7.18)

Twins update: At 40-42, they conclude their nine-game road trip with their first meeting with Baltimore this season. The teams will play a three-game series at Target Field, July 7-9. ... The Twins were 2-2 at Camden Yards last season and 2-1 against the Orioles at Target Field. ... They are 10-13 against the AL East. ... The Twins' 3-0 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday left them with an 8-9 record in games when the opposing starter is a left-hander. ... RHP Brock Stewart (elbow), 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring), LHP Caleb Thielbar (oblique) and RHP Jorge López (mental health) are sidelined.

Orioles update: At 48-31, they are second in the American League East, five games behind Tampa Bay. ... The Reds (29) and Orioles (28) lead MLB in come-from-behind victories. ... The Orioles are 26-16 at home. ... OF Austin Hays is third in the AL in batting average (.314). ... Two former Twins are relievers. LHP Danny Coulombe is 2-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 34 appearances. RHP Yennier Cano is 1-0 with a 1.14 ERA in 33 appearances. ... Former Twins OF Aaron Hicks is hitting .270 in 24 games with the Orioles after being waived by the Yankees. ... RF Anthony Santander leads the team with 14 HR and 47 RBI.