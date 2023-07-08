Sonny Gray pitched five no-hit innings on Saturday, the Twins' All-Star righthander masterfully mowing down Orioles hitters who didn't even manage to drive a ball into the outfield over his final four innings.

For his efforts, Gray was charged with his third consecutive loss.

That's because Gray's day was actually six innings long, and in that additional frame that Orioles tagged Gray with a baffling six singles, two walks and six runs, more than enough to hand the Twins a 6-2 defeat at Target Field.

The Orioles' second-inning uprising was particularly bizarre considering Gray had not allowed an opponent to score more than three runs against him in any of his 17 previous starts this year. But Baltimore's scrappy lineup piled up five runs before Gray even recorded an out.

After the Twins took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on doubles by Edouard Julien and Donovan Solano, O'Hearn began the Orioles' ambush with a single that a diving Julien could only deflect as it sped by. Justin Hays and Aaron Hicks followed with line-drive singles to load the bases.

Gray then threw a four-pitch walk, at least according to home plate umpire Ben May. MLB's StatCast radar showed ball four, a low fastball, was clearly in the strike zone, and Gray demonstrably agreed from the mound. But May called it a ball, forcing in the tying run.

After a mound conference, Gray walked in another run, missing with a 2-2 sinker to Ramon Urias. And Adam Frazier followed with a bloop into left field that fell for another hit, scoring two more. Gunnar Henderson, the seventh consecutive Oriole to reach base, then singled home the Orioles' fifth run, prompting Oliver Ortega to begin warming up in the bullpen.

Gray struck out Adley Rutschman for the first out of the inning, but Anthony Santander hit a solid single to right to give Baltimore a six-run inning. Only when O'Hearn lined Gray's 36th pitch of the inning directly at Solano, who doubled Santander off first base, did Gray's torturous inning end.

The Orioles never scored again — never even collected another hit, in fact, as Gray retired 12 of the next 13 hitters he faced — but the Twins, who have scored five runs in their last four games against Baltimore, rarely threatened. Only when Byron Buxton scored from first base on Solano's third double of the day against Orioles starter Tyler Wells, a former Twins farmhand, did Minnesota put another run on the scoreboard.

The loss drops the Twins to 2-3 against Baltimore this season, meaning for the first time since 2016, they will not win the season series against the Orioles. And it extended the Twins' odd streak of losing Gray's starts, despite owning a 2.89 ERA even after Saturday's one-inning debacle. Gray, now 4-3, has not been credited with a win since April 30, and the Twins are just 8-10 in his starts, 3-9 since May 1.