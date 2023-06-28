Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Impact player

Matt Olson, Braves

Atlanta's cleanup hitter drove in two of the team's three runs. He bashed an RBI double in the first inning and hit a 401-foot solo homer in the eighth inning.

By the numbers

12 Games the Twins have lost this season when their pitchers allowed three or fewer runs.

7 Times Ronald Acuña reached base in the three-game series, scoring four runs.

0 Hits by Twins batters in 23 at-bats with runners in scoring position during the three-game series. They were 0-for-8 on Wednesday.