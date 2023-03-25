FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bailey Ober surrendered three runs Saturday, the first time he's been scored upon this spring, and finished what he fears is a fruitless campaign to make the Twins' Opening Day roster as Minnesota fell to the Braves, 9-4 at Hammond Stadium.

At CoolToday Park in North Port, a team of mostly Twins bench players and minor leaguers also lost to Atlanta by the same score, 9-4.

Ober, who had yet to allow even a hit in three previous Grapefruit League starts, surrendered a double to the game's first batter, Kevin Pillar, on a catchable but wind-blown fly ball that fooled Trevor Larnach. He later gave up solo home runs to Braves second baseman Yolmer Sanchez and first baseman Josh Fuentes, and an RBI double, and finished the spring with a 2.70 ERA.

Now Ober must wait to see if the Twins, who already have Pablo Lopez, Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, Tyler Mahle and Kenta Maeda in their starting rotation, bring him north or option him to Class AAA St. Paul.

"I have no idea. I'm hopeful. Just kind of expecting both scenarios so I'm not really blindsided," Ober said. "I felt good this camp, and hopefully [Saturday's outing] isn't what they take into account going into the decision."

Jorge Lopez and Griffin Jax each pitched an inning of scoreless relief, but non-roster righthander Jose DeLeon made a disastrous appearance, allowing six hits, including back-to-back home runs by Cade Bunnell and Fuentes, while recording only two outs.

Larnach hit one of the longest spring training home runs in Hammond Stadium history, a solo shot that completely cleared the center field batter's eye. Jose Miranda also homered, driving in Max Kepler in front of him, and the Twins added an unearned run on a two-out Chris Williams' single, in the ninth.

Kyle Garlick homered for Minnesota in the split-squad game in North Port.