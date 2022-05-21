Minnesota Twins (23-16, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-24, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (4-2, 2.39 ERA, .96 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (1-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -141, Royals +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins meet the Kansas City Royals leading the series 1-0.

Kansas City has a 14-24 record overall and an 8-13 record in home games. The Royals are 10-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota is 23-16 overall and 13-8 at home. The Twins have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .391.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Max Kepler has five doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .252 for the Twins. Luis Arraez is 9-for-26 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Twins: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Royals: Ronald Bolanos: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (groin), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.