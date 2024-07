Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Since the current five-team lineup of the AL Central — Twins, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland, Detroit and Kansas City — began in 1998, the Twins have won the division nine times. Six of those times, including last year, they won the division despite not leading it at the All-Star break; 10 times in all, the AL Central leader at the break did not go on to win the division crown, indicated in bold.

2024: At break: Cleveland up 4½ games on Twins. Final: TBD.

2023: At break: Cleveland up ½ on Twins. Final: Twins up 9 on Detroit.

2022: At break: Twins up 2 on Cleveland. Final: Cleveland up 11 on Chicago.

2021: At break: Chicago up 8 on Cleveland. Final: Chicago up 13 on Cleveland.

2020: No All-Star break. Final: Twins up 1 on Cleveland and Chicago.

2019: At break: Twins up 5½ on Cleveland. Final: Twins up 8 on Cleveland.

2018: At break: Cleveland up 7½ on Twins. Final: Cleveland up 13 on Twins.

2017: At break: Cleveland up 2½ on Twins. Final: Cleveland up 17 on Twins.

2016: At break: Cleveland up 6½ on Detroit. Final: Cleveland up 8 on Detroit.

2015: At break: Kansas City up 4½ on Twins. Final: Kansas City up 12 on Twins.

2014: At break: Detroit up 6½ on Kansas City. Final: Detroit up 1 on Kansas City.

2013: At break: Detroit up 1½ on Cleveland. Final: Detroit up 1 on Cleveland.

2012: At break: Chicago up 3 on Cleveland. Final: Detroit up 3 on Chicago.

2011: At break: Detroit up ½ on Cleveland. Final: Detroit up 15 on Cleveland.

2010: At break: Chicago up ½ on Detroit. Final: Twins up 6 on Chicago.

2009: At break: Detroit up 3½ on Chicago. Final: Twins up 1 on Detroit.*

2008: At break: Chicago up 1½ on Twins. Final: Chicago up 1 on Twins.*

2007: At break: Detroit up 1 on Cleveland. Final: Cleveland up 8 on Detroit.

2006: At break: Detroit up 2 on Chicago. Final: Twins up 1 on Detroit.

2005: At break: Chicago up 9 on Twins. Final: Chicago up 6 on Cleveland.

2004: At break: Chicago up ½ on Twins. Final: Twins up 9 on Chicago.

2003: At break: Kansas City up 7 on Chicago. Final: Twins up 4 on Chicago.

2002: At break: Twins up 7½ on Chicago. Final: Twins up 13½ on Chicago.

2001: At break: Twins up 5 on Cleveland. Final: Cleveland up 6 on Twins.

2000: At break: Chicago up 10½ on Cleveland. Final: Chicago up 5 on Cleveland.

1999: At break: Cleveland up 13 on Chicago. Final: Cleveland up 21½ on Chicago.

1998: At break: Cleveland up 10½ on Twins. Final: Cleveland up 9 on Chicago.

*-teams were tied after 162 games; division champion determined by one-game tiebreaker