Christian Vázquez thought he hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning, celebrating as he rounded first base before realizing the ball was in play.

A game-tying double, however, was a nice consolation.

Vázquez, the Twins catcher, had to settle for an RBI double after he lined a ball off the top of the left field wall, and it deflected back onto the field. Then he watched Michael A. Taylor drive in the go-ahead run with a single through the middle of the infield after he was unable to drop a squeeze bunt.

The Twins had five straight batters reach base against the White Sox's bullpen, matching their number of baserunners against starter Dylan Cease, and they rallied for a 3-2 victory Saturday at Target Field. They've won seven of their nine games out of the All-Star break and pushed their record four games above .500 for the first time since June 2.

Trailing by a run in the seventh inning, Byron Buxton drew a walk and Kyle Farmer reached on an infield single against reliever Keynan Middleton. Gregory Santos entered to face Vázquez, who entered Saturday with only four hits in 32 at-bats this month. Santos' first pitch was a 99 mph fastball off the inside corner and Vázquez was ready for it.

After the initial homer vs. double confusion, Taylor squared to bunt twice. When a foul bunt put Taylor in a two-strike count, he fouled a 101-mph fastball and a 94-mph slider before lining a fastball on the eighth pitch of the at-bat up the middle for an RBI single.

Sonny Gray allowed two runs in six innings, but he remains winless since April 30, a remarkable 14-start span for an All-Star pitcher with a 3.15 ERA.

The damage against Gray came in the third inning, which included a bit of tough luck. Tim Anderson started the rally with a broken-bat single. When there were runners on the corners with one out and a groundball hitter, Eloy Jiménez, at the plate, Anderson scored easily on a double steal.

Vázquez opted to throw to second base despite a big jump from Luis Robert, the runner at first base. As Robert swiped second, Anderson broke to the plate and scored without a throw home. It was a worst-case play for the Twins' defense, recording no outs as both runners advanced a base.

Five pitches after the double steal — Jiménez hit a ground ball to the shortstop — Yasmani Grandal ripped a two-out RBI single down the first-base line, the ball skipping over the first-base bag. Gray gave up four singles and two runs in a 24-pitch inning.

Vázquez did his best to make up for the double steal miscue in the bottom half of the third inning. He led off with a double to the center field wall and moved to third on a groundout to the third baseman. Carlos Correa, who reached base four times, drove in Vázquez with a double.

Gray retired 10 of his last 11 batters, but that still wasn't enough to match Cease. The White Sox righthander struck out nine across six innings, permitting only three hits and two walks. Kyle Farmer shook his head in a mix of disgust and bewilderment after he struck out in the fifth inning. Cease even quieted the red-hot Edouard Julien, striking him out twice and inducing a double play.

The White Sox put two runners on base with none out against Griffin Jax in the eighth inning. The Twins reliever pitched out of it with a groundout, a broken-bat soft lineout and a strikeout.