For the third consecutive season, the Twins will open the baseball season in Missouri.

Just one 250-mile difference.

The Twins and Cardinals will play at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on March 27, 2025, the earliest Opening Day in franchise history. The Twins will also stop in Chicago to meet the White Sox before arriving at Target Field for their April 3 home opener against the Houston Astros.

After opening the 2023 and 2024 seasons in Kansas City, the Twins must wait until April 7 to travel to Kaufmann Stadium in 2025, MLB announced Thursday in unveiling all 30 teams' schedules.

The games in St. Louis will mark the second time the Twins have ever opened with an interleague series, having started the 2021 season in Milwaukee. And it's the 12th time in 16 seasons since moving out of the Metrodome that the Twins will open the season on the road, in hopes of avoiding any late-March snowstorms. This time, the Twins will play 10 of their first 13 games on the road.

Twins 2025 schedule

The Twins, who lost their season opener eight consecutive seasons from 2009-16, are 29-34 on Opening Day since moving to Minnesota in 1961.

Baseball's 2025 schedule includes Sacramento for the first time, the new, if temporary, home of the Oakland A's. The Twins' first-ever visit to California's capital city comes June 2-5.

Another change: Each team will meet its designated interleague "rival" — the Milwaukee Brewers, in the Twins' case — six times instead of four, three of them coming May 16-18 in Milwaukee, on a new leaguewide "rivalry weekend."

In addition to the Brewers, National League teams scheduled to visit Target Field in 2025 include the New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals.

The 2025 season will end as it started — on the road in a National League ballpark. The season-ending road trip visits Arlington, Texas, to play the Rangers, and Philadelphia, to meet the Phillies.