The sea of travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport included many bare faces Tuesday, the first full day after the lifting of a federal mask requirement on public transportation.

But many travelers still chose to keep their noses and mouths covered, as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Dixie Ford stood with a roller bag waiting for a ride with her husband near baggage claim, an expression of relief on her face. She said she had a much more comfortable experience flying without a mask and looked forward to flying mask-free on an international flight soon.

"We're flying to Switzerland in a couple weeks to see our son and we're excited. It's time. I did what they said … but I'm over it," said Ford, of Aberdeen, SD. "I think you should be able to have your choice."

A federal judge in Florida struck down the federal mask requirement on airplanes, trains, buses and other public transportation on Monday, less than a week after the CDC had extended it through May 3.

The ruling opened the way for airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services to either keep mask rules or ditch them entirely, resulting in rules that vary by city and mode of transportation. It created a confusing patchwork of rules for passengers as they navigated airports and transit systems.

Some travelers were still unsure of the rules at the MSP airport Tuesday and others seemed indecisive, wearing masks on their faces but beneath their mouths. Not all airport signage was up to date; Signs in some places still instructed terminal visitors that masks were required.

On the airport transportation floor, two masked employees held brooms and chatted about the court ruling. "I'm not letting a judge overrule the CDC," one said.

Officials at the Metropolitan Airport Commission worked Tuesday to get the mask-optional message to travelers, spokesman Jeff Lea said. They were removing signs including decals on the floor, table tops and chairs, as well as audio announcements.

Staff witnessed a mix of people who felt safer wearing their masks and others who went without, Lea said.

"Things have been very smooth," Lea said, adding that he expected to continue to see the change ripple through travelers throughout the week as more people learn about it.

Nationally, travelers reacted in various ways; A video showed some passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight cheering and applauding as they took off their masks upon hearing the announcement they were now optional. One man could be seen happily twirling his mask on his finger.

Sneha Kharya, who flew home to the Twin Cities from Kharagpur, India, wore her black mask outdoors as she waited for an Uber at MSP.

She said she "definitely" plans to continue wearing masks on transit. "I wear for it for safety when it's too crowded," she said.

The national mask rule for travelers was one of the last of the pandemic restrictions still in place. It sparked online flame throwing between those who felt they were crucial to protecting people and those who saw it as an unnecessary inconvenience or even government overkill. Some flight attendants found themselves cursed and even attacked by passengers who refused to comply.

The Justice Department declined to comment when asked if it would seek an emergency stay to block the judge's order.

While airline and mass transit passengers around the country were ditching masks, the White House made clear that those traveling with President Joe Biden to New Hampshire on Tuesday would be required to keep face coverings on "in line with CDC guidance." A Biden administration official also said there were no changes expected to the pre-departure testing requirement for international passengers bound to the U.S.

Asked Tuesday if people should still wear masks on planes, Biden replied: "That's up to them."

Both Uber and Lyft announced on their websites Tuesday that masks will now be optional while riding or driving.

Both companies are no longer requiring people to sit in the back seat but Uber said "to give drivers space, we ask that riders only use the front seat if it's required because of the size of their group."

Waiting for an Uber ride at MSP, Jonah Rufino had no idea the mandate had been revoked. "It's gone? I did not know that," she said. "I'm still going to keep my mask on, because it's just not in my comfort zone yet to take it off knowing it's still around and a lot of people continue to get sick."

Rufino said she would still ride the Uber if her driver chose not to wear a mask.

"As long as I'm wearing a mask and I'm far away from him and he doesn't come in my space, then honestly that's okay," Rufino said.

Metro Transit also no longer required riders to wear face masks. Agency officials cautioned riders to not use public transit if they are ill.

Stefan Wenc, of Minneapolis, donned a black mask as he waited for a light rail train at Fort Snelling on his way to pick up an order from IKEA.

"I'm not huge on that (the mandate) being removed," he said. "I prefer they be kept, it's a relatively small thing that I feel like just keeps people safe. But it is what it is, I'm going to keep wearing mine and deal with it."

There's still potential for more COVID waves, Wenc said.

"I'm also particularly sensitive to it because I've lived with an immunocompromised person so there's that extra layer of if anyone in my circle gets sick it's going to be really problematic even if it's one of those variants that is in theory supposed to be less likely to be severe for most people," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.