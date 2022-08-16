The Minnesota state amateur baseball tournament — better known as "town ball" by its fans — ended Monday with the Nisswa Lightning defeating the Buckman Billygoats 12-3 in the championship game of the Class C tournament in Faribault. Jeremiah Pipekorn was 4-for-5 with four RBI for Nisswa, which earned its first state amateur title.

Rochester rallied to defeat Champlin Park, 4-3, in 12 innings to win the Class B State title late Sunday in Dundas.

The Royals scored two runs in the bottom of the 12th after Champlin Park had scored a run in the top of the inning.

Rochester pitcher Matt Meyer was named the MVP of the Class B tournament. He was 4-0 with a 0.57 ERA and allowed just two earned runs and struck out 37 in 31 2/3.

More details of the Class B game are here.

More on the Class C final is here.

St. Louis Park yielded only one run in five games to win the Class A tournament last month.

Final tournament brackets with complete results are here for Class B and C and here for Class A.