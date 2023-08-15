Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Minnesota baseball Associations state amateur tournament turns 100 this year and runs from August 18th through labor Day at four ballparks west of the Twin Cities.

Tournament games in Class B and Class C will be played at Delano, Dassel, Litchfield and Waconia. Below are links that will get you to tournament information, including the schedule, game results, where the fields are located and more.

Come back throughout the tournament for updates.

State tournament official web site

Class B and C brackets, game times and sites. (Class A is now combined with Class B.)

Real-time scoreboards: Class B | Class C

Ballpark locations, information: Delano, Dassel and Litchfield | Waconia

Tournament livestream

Social media: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube