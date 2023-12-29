Two of the biggest areas of improvement from a season ago for the Timberwolves have been their ability to win at home and win against teams they should beat, either inferior opponents or decent teams who are missing key players.

Thursday continued both of those trends, as the Wolves defeated a Dallas team 118-110 that was without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, even if this wasn't one of their best performances.

They committed 22 turnovers, 15 in the first half, and allowed an early 18-point lead to disappear before regrouping enough in the second half to come away with a win. In doing so, they improved to 23-7, 13-1 at home and continued a commendable trend of following each of their losses this season with a victory.

Anthony Edwards was the main reason for this, as he finished with 44 points (12-for-23) to overcome their sloppiness on offense and leaky defense that allowed Tim Hardaway Jr. to score 32. Rudy Gobert had an efficient night on offense with 20 points on 7-for-7 from the field, 6-for-7 from the line. That helped offset a tough night for Karl-Anthony Towns, who had only 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting.

"When we didn't turn the ball over, we shot the lights out," Wolves coach Chris Finch said. "… We're going places where there's nowhere to go. It's on us. Just bad decisions. When we space and we make the extra pass and trust it might come back to us, then we were great."

The Wolves again benefited from a team sitting out a star player against them on their home floor Thursday night, as Doncic (officially out because of left quad soreness) joined a growing list of players that includes LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson and Tyrese Haliburton who didn't play against the Wolves at Target Center for largely rest and rejuvenation purposes, most of those on the second night of a back-to-back, as Dallas was.

Irving also wasn't in uniform for Dallas, but Irving hasn't played since Dec. 8 because of a heel injury.

The Wolves opened the night as they should against a team in that state, with a 20-6 opening burst that had the crowd on its feet multiple times. Edwards keyed that start with 14 points.

"I put it in my mind before the game, like, I'm probably going to shoot it every time I touch it," Edwards said. "So, I came in with the mindset that whatever I was going to do, I was going to do."

The Wolves were 13-for-20 in the first quarter; the only blemish was five turnovers. That problem only got worse in the second quarter.

Ten second-quarter turnovers contributed to a Wolves let down that allowed Dallas back in it. The Mavericks went on a 13-1 run in the later stages of the quarter as Hardaway finished with 14 first-half points. Dallas cut the Wolves' lead down to 54-51 before the Wolves took a 61-56 lead into halftime with 15 first-half turnovers for more turnovers than misses (14).

"I think everyone's a little, at times, too worried about getting their own offense going," Finch said. "I thought the end of the second quarter, we were all having a pity party for ourselves [on offense]."

Dallas continued its push in the third and took a 72-71 lead, its first since 3-0. But Edwards got going again with another 16 in the third as the Wolves went on a 15-3 run to regain control. He was up to 38 points by the start of the fourth.

The Wolves never pulled away in the fourth, but they didn't let Dallas get within more than five in the final nine minutes. A Mike Conley three gave the Wolves a 115-106 lead with 1 minute, 40 seconds to play and enough breathing room for the win.

"We just got to stop playing in crowds; make the extra play, make the extra pass, you know, little stuff like that," Edwards said. "Same stuff [Finch] been talking about, we just got to do it."