3 p.m. Monday vs. Utah • Target Center • BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Timberwolves have won six of seven, including their past two against Phoenix and Cleveland. C Rudy Gobert exited Saturday's game because of right groin soreness. He is listed as questionable for Monday. The Wolves are 1-1 against the Jazz this season with each team winning on the road. D'Angelo Russell was 12-for-16 and had 30 points in the Wolves' 118-108 victory at Utah on Dec. 9. Over their past seven games, the Wolves have the seventh-most efficient offense in the league (117 points per 100 possessions).

Utah update: Over his past two games, rookie C Walker Kessler — one of the players the Wolves traded to get Gobert — is averaging 14 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocked shots. Kessler is fourth in the league in blocks despite averaging just 19.5 minutes per game. ... The Jazz enter Monday with the fourth-rated offense in the league (115.9) and 26th defense (114.9). ... Former Wolves G Malik Beasley is averaging 13.8 points per game while shooting 36% from three-point range. Former Wolves F Jarred Vanderbilt is averaging 8.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.