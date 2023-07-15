The Timberwolves ended their five-game stint in the Las Vegas summer league with their fourth consecutive loss Saturday, losing 109-92 to the Charlotte Hornets at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Amari Bailey had 17 points and was one of nine players to score at least nine points for the Hornets, who got their first victory in Las Vegas after losing their first four games. Charlotte shot 53.4% from the floor, including 44.8% (13-for-29) from three-point range.

Javonte Cooke led the Wolves with 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Wendell Moore had 15 and Leonard Miller and Josh Minott — the Wolves' top scorer in the summer league at 16.4 points per game — each scored 13.

D.J. Carton added 11 points and seven assists.