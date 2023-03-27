9 p.m. Monday at Sacramento • BSN Extra, 830-AM

Wolves update: Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards were both in the starting lineup against Golden State on Sunday. Coach Chris Finch didn't address whether both would play on the tail end of a back-to-back. ... The Wolves are 2-1 against the Kings this season, including a 138-134 victory in Sacramento on March 4, which was also the second of a back-to-back set of games in California.

Kings update: The Kings lead the league in offensive efficiency with 118.9 points per 100 possessions, but they are 25th in defensive rating (116.4). The Kings were tied for first with the Nuggets heading into Sunday in assist to turnover ratio (two). All-Star De'Aaron Fox leads Sacramento with 25.3 points per game. Center Domantas Sabonis is the team's leader in assists with 7.3 per game.