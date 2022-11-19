Wolves Gameday

6:30 p.m. Saturday at Philadelphia; BSN, NBA TV, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves have won their past two games against shorthanded Cleveland and Orlando teams as they complete their four-game road trip. Anthony Edwards followed a 5-for-13 performance against the Cavaliers with a 35-point night against the Magic. ... Karl-Anthony Towns has been hunting for his shot more the past two games. After taking just 16 combined in losses to Memphis and Phoenix last week, he has taken 31 in the past two games.

76ers update: Guard James Harden will be out because of a right foot tendon sprain. Center Joel Embiid entered Friday's game against the Bucks averaging 32.3 points per game, which was tied for third in the NBA. Embiid was shooting just 24% from three-point range to start the season, down from 37% last season. ... Guard Tyrese Maxey has stepped up in Harden's absence and increased his production. Maxey is averaging 22.8 points while shooting 41% from three-point range on seven attempts per game.