Orlando Magic at Timberwolves

Friday, 7 p.m., Target Center

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

About the Magic: Orlando (20-32) is 13th in the East. ... The Magic lost the first meeting between the teams 126-108 in Orlando on Nov. 16. ... Rookie G Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in last summer's draft, leads the team with 20.5 points per game. ... Jalen Suggs is eighth on the team in minutes per game (22.8) and ninth in points (9.1). The former Minnehaha Academy guard was the fifth overall pick in 2021.

About the Wolves: They beat the Warriors on Wednesday, rallying from 14 points down in the fourth quarter. ... They are 7-157 in the past five seasons when trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter. ... Before Thursday's games, the Wolves (28-26) were sixth in the West. ... C Rudy Gobert (groin) and F Taurean Prince (ankle) are questionable. ... The Wolves have the third most turnovers in the NBA (15.8 per game) and also have the third most fouls.