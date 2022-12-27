Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans

Wednesday, 7:00 p.m., Smoothie King Center

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Game preview: The Pelicans (21-12) have the second-best record in the Western Conference. ... They are sixth in the NBA in offensive rating. ... F Zion Williamson, who missed last season after foot surgery, leads the team in scoring at 25.2 points per game. He missed Monday's win over Indiana while recovering from COVID, but is expected to play. ... F Brandon Ingram (toe) is doubtful; F Trey Murphy and F Herbert Jones missed Monday's game because of illness. ... The Wolves (16-18) have lost three in a row, including Monday at Miami when they were without G Jordan McLaughlin (calf), F Taurean Prince (shoulder), F Kyle Anderson (back) and C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf).