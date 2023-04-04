With three games left in the regular season, the Wolves are 39-40 and in ninth place in the Western Conference. They are two games behind the Warriors (41-38) and Clippers (41-38) and one-and-a-half games behind the L.A. Lakers (40-38) and Pelicans (40-38), meaning it's almost certain that the Wolves will wind up in the play-in tournament, where the 7-10 seeds compete to qualify for the NBA playoffs. They are one game ahead of 10th-place Oklahoma City (38-41) and two games ahead of 11th-place Dallas (37-42).

If the season ended now: The Wolves would play the 10th-seeded Thunder in the play-in tournament. The Wolves would need to win two play-in games to reach the playoffs: A home game against the Thunder, and then a road game against the loser of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 game, which would be Pelicans at Lakers.





Up next for the Wolves: at Brooklyn Nets (43-35), Tuesday 6:30 p.m.

Other Tuesday games that impact the Wolves' seeding: Kings at Pelicans, 7 p.m.; Lakers at Jazz, 8 p.m.; Thunder at Warriors, 9 p.m.