The Timberwolves made the NBA playoffs by beating Oklahoma City on Friday night in a play-in tournament game, qualifying as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. They'll face top-seeded Denver in a series that starts Sunday in Colorado. The Wolves' first home game will be Friday, a night when the Wild also plays in town in their first-round playoff series against Dallas. That Twin Cities playoff doubleheader also takes place on Sunday.
Here is the first-round schedule for the Wolves:
(8) TIMBERWOLVES vs. (1) DENVER
Best-of-seven series
Sunday: at Denver, 9:30 p.m., TNT and BSN
Wednesday: at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT and BSN
Friday: at Target Center, 8:30 p.m., ESPN and BSN
Sunday: at Target Center, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25: if necessary, at Denver, TBD
Thursday, April 27: if necessary, at Target Center, TBD
Saturday, April 29: if necessary, at Denver, TBD