Milwaukee Bucks at Timberwolves

9 p.m., Target Center

TV: ESPN, BSN

Radio: 830-AM

About the Bucks: The 2021 NBA champions have started the season 7-0 and are the league's lone unbeaten team. ... They are the NBA's best defensive team (101.9 rating). ... F Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.6 points and 12.7 points per game. ... F Khris Middleton (offseason wrist surgery) and G Pat Connaughton (calf) are out.

About the Wolves: Both C Rudy Gobert and G Anthony Edwards were ill Thursday and are listed as questionable. ... At 4-4, the Wolves start a four-game homestand 23rd in the NBA in offensive efficiency and are 25th in three-point shooting (.326). ... F Kyle Anderson (back) and G Jordan McLaughlin (heel) are questionable. ... Late start for this game as it's the second of an ESPN doubleheader.