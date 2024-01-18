WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Target Center, 9 p.m. Thursday

TV; radio: TNT; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies in Utah after suffering a heart attack.

Opening bell: The Wolves will face the injury-ravaged Grizzlies on a back-to-back. The Wolves are 1-2 on the tail-end of back-to-backs, with their lone win coming at home against the Lakers on Dec. 21.

Watch him: Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of the last Grizzlies starters standing after injuries have turned this into a season of hell for Memphis. As a result, Jackson is averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game as he tries to compensate for who's not available for Memphis.

Injuries: Everybody was available for the Wolves in Wednesday's game against Detroit. For Memphis, Ja Morant is out for the season after shoulder surgery. Marcus Smart is out because of a finger injury on his right hand. Desmond Bane has a left ankle sprain that will keep him out at least six weeks. Jake LaRavia is also out because of an ankle sprain. Brandon Clarke (Achilles) and Steven Adams (knee) have been out all season. Derrick Rose is out because of a thigh injury.

Forecast: The NBA could not have set up an easier back-to-back for the Wolves than Detroit-Memphis. The Wolves handled Memphis twice with ease in Memphis and assuming everyone is available for the Wolves, they should do the same Thursday night, even with no rest.

. . .

Get Chris' coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.