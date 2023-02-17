The Timberwolves had led the Wizards for over 46 minutes on Thursday night, and even led at one point early by 20. But all night, the Wizards chipped and chipped away before they finally caught them in a 114-106 Wizards victory at Target Center.

Washington took its first lead of the game on a Kyle Kuzma three with 1 minute, 14 seconds remaining for a 107-106 Washington lead. The Wolves followed that up with a difficult fadeaway from Anthony Edwards that missed.

Bradley Beal, who torched the Wolves down the stretch for 35 points, 17 in the fourth, then hit a three for a four-point Wizards lead. That led to a few boo birds as fans made their way to the exits.

Edwards had 34 for the Wolves, who were 6-for-25 in the fourth. Point guard Mike Conley didn't score in his home debut on six shot attempts. Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 19 rebounds while Kyle Anderson had 18 points, eight assists.

After the Wolves went up 20 early, Washington got back into the game when the Wolves went to their bench, and they cut the lead to as little as seven before ending up down 59-51 at the half.

Edwards took over in the third, but the Wizards tightened the game even more and got within 68-64. Edwards then spearheaded a 13-2 Wolves run that put them well ahead. He had 31 by the end of the third (nine in the quarter) as the Wolves took a 87-76 lead into the fourth.

But a horrendous start to the fourth and misguided basketball from Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid allowed the Wizards to get back to three. The onslaught was just beginning.