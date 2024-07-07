LAS VEGAS – The Timberwolves roster for next season stands at 14 players, not counting those on two-way contracts. The Wolves can stand pat at 14 or sign a 15th player if they want, and the last free agent they had coming into this offseason whose future was still in the air as of Saturday was point guard Jordan McLaughlin.

But the team and McLaughlin are parting ways after McLaughlin agreed to a one-year deal with the Kings, ESPN reported.

McLaughlin spent his past five seasons with the Wolves after starting out in the Nets organization. With his selfless play and quick pace handling the ball, McLaughlin became a fan favorite and a favorite of his teammates. He averaged 4.4 points per game during his Wolves tenure and averaged 3.1 assists to 0.7 turnovers.

After a down year two seasons ago in which a calf injury limited him, McLaughlin bounced back last season and helped the Wolves in the second half of the year with the best shooting performance of his career.

The 6-foot McLaughlin shot 47% from three-point range on 1.6 attempts per game. He is a career 37% three-point shooter. His playing time was always inconsistent, but one of McLaughin's hallmarks was that he never publicly complained and stayed ready to contribute when he did get on the floor.

The Kings are retooling their roster after acquiring DeMar DeRozan this offseason to play alongside De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk.