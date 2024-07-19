Leonard Miller had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Timberwolves defeated the Houston Rockets 93-83 on Thursday night in the NBA Summer League at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Miller, a second-round draft pick last year, shot 9-for-17 from the floor and also had five assists and five steals for the Wolves, who improved to 3-1 in Las Vegas. Daishen Nix added 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds, and Rob Dillingham and Josh Minott each scored 15 points for the Wolves. Dillingham, the No. 8 overall pick in this year's NBA draft, also had six assists and five rebounds but shot only 6-for-21 from the floor.

The Wolves' fifth starter, Terrence Shannon Jr., went scoreless in seven minutes before being lifted from the game for good. The team said the No. 27 overall pick in the draft suffered a left toe injury.

The Wolves led 29-16 after one quarter and 46-39 at halftime, and they held the lead for most of the second half. Houston briefly went ahead 61-59 on two free throws from Nate Williams with 14 seconds left in the third quarter, but Jaylen Clark hit a three-pointer at the other end, and Josh Minott was fouled after making a steal and hit two free throws to give the Wolves a 64-61 lead after three quarters.

The Wolves then hit five three-pointers in the fourth quarter to gradually pull away from Houston (2-2), which got 20 points from Reed Sheppard and 15 from AJ Griffin.