6:30 p.m. Friday vs. Memphis; BSN, NBA TV, 830-AM

Wolves update: This will be the third meeting between the teams this season with each winning at home. ... G Anthony Edwards has scored 30 points or more in three consecutive games entering Friday. ... F Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain) is listed as out. Prince has missed the past two games and coach Chris Finch had said Prince was "day to day."

Grizzlies update: Memphis is 0-4 on its current road trip, which ends with this game. They had won 11 in a row before hitting the road. ... Memphis will be without C Steven Adams, who is expected to miss three to five weeks because of a PCL strain in his right knee. The Grizzlies' offensive rating drops from 118.7 points per 100 possessions when Adams is on the floor to 108.1 when he is not. ... G Ja Morant is tied for fifth in the league with eight assists per game.