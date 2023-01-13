Phoenix Suns at Timberwolves

7 p.m. Friday, Target Center

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Game preview: The Suns (21-22) are without C Deandre Ayton (ankle), G Devin Booker (groin), F Jae Crowder (not with team), F Cam Johnson (knee), G Chris Paul (hip), G Cam Payne (foot) and G Landry Shamet (hip). ... They are in a 2-10 stretch and have lost three more games than they did all last season (64-18). ... The Wolves (20-22) list G Anthony Edwards (hip) as questionable as they enter a stretch of five games in seven days. ... The Suns have won the past six meetings.