DENVER – When the Timberwolves made the trade for Rudy Gobert, their goal was to finish among the top four teams in the Western Conference and at least advance as far as the second round of the playoffs.

Their season stopped short of both of the goals in a 112-109 loss to Denver, who sent the Wolves packing with a 4-1 first-round playoff series win.

The Wolves were down three key contributors for the game in Kyle Anderson, Jaden McDaneils and Naz Reid, just as the Wolves rarely had everyone healthy for the entire season, especially Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed nearly four months because of a right calf strain.

But the clock is ticking on how long the Wolves have to compete with this current iteration of players, given Gobert's age (30) and looming large contract extensions for Anthony Edwards and McDaniels that will complicate their luxury tax situation a year from now.

Because of the trade, any season that falls short of their goals is a missed opportunity, whether through the Wolves' own doing (in trying to force the Gobert-Towns combination to work), or not (injuries).

Despite their injuries, the Wolves didn't make it easy on Denver to put them away, but as they showed in three of their four wins, Denver's cohesiveness and execution late in games proved too much for the Wolves

Nikola Jokic broke a 104-104 tie with a putback with 52.8 seconds remaining. After a miss from Anthony Edwards, Jokic came back down the floor and converted a three-point play to all but end the Wolves season with 28.1 seconds left. That foul was the sixth for Towns, who exited after a strong second half and 26 points.

The Wolves had a chance to tie when Jokic missed one of two free throws with 2.5 seconds left, but Edwards' three at the buzzer went long.

Jokic was just 8-for-29 for 28 points on the night but he scored the biggest buckets of the game to go with 17 rebounds and 12 assists. Jamal Murray was again a menace for the Wolves with 35 points while Anthony Edwards, like his teammates, went down swinging with 29 points.

Edwards wasted no time picking up where he left off from Game 4. He scored eight of the Wolves' 13 points to start the night and Minnesota controlled the action through the first quarter.

After Edwards' hot start, the Nuggets began double teaming him and forcing the ball out of his hands. He didn't score the rest of the quarter. His teammates helped pick up the slack.

The Wolves also got scoring contributions from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Taurean Prince and led by as many as 15 before ending the first quarter ahead 29-22.

The Wolves kept sending the Nuggets to the free-throw line in the first half – Denver had a 17-4 advantage at the free-throw line – and that helped Denver come back in the second quarter despite shooting just 34% in the first half. But still Denver chipped away at the Wolves' lead and eventually overtook them by the half and took a 48-47 lead into halftime.

Towns was just 2-for-7 for five points while Gobert struggled to catch several passes or grab loose rebounds.

Coming out of halftime, the Wolves got some offense from Towns, who had a much better third quarter. He was 3-for-3 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line as he found an offensive rhythm for the first time all game. He had 11 in the quarter while Murray continued his hot shooting for Denver with another 12. Neither team led by more than five and went into the fourth quarter tied at 77.

Denver maintained a small lead throughout the fourth as the fouls and free throws mounted for both teams in the second half.

The Wolves were within 97-96 when they forced Jokic to miss. But Aaron Gordon outfought Gobert for an offensive rebound and hit Michael Porter Jr. for an open three and a four-point Denver lead. But the Wolves fought back on a Nickeil Alexander- Walker three and Edwards drive to tie the score 102-102 with 1 minute, 46 seconds to play.