There was a little extra on the line Friday night when the Kings and Timberwolves met at Target Center.

With a win, the Wolves would have clinched their NBA in-season tournament group and a spot in the eight-team knockout round. With a loss, those hopes would suffer a body blow. Playing on their all-blue in-season tournament court, which matched the lake-theme of their City Edition jerseys, the Wolves suffered their first home loss of the season 124-111 to Sacramento.

The Wolves labored on offense much of the night, especially in the third quarter when they scored just 15 points. Sacramento began the night by torching the Wolves' No. 1-rated defense from the outside, and while they cooled off in the second half, they crashed the offensive glass well enough (26 second-chance points) to secure the victory. They shot 49% from three-point range.

De'Aaron Fox had 36 points on 14-for-32 while Anthony Edwards had 35 for the Wolves. Edwards was 8-for-21 and was 17-for-18 at the free-throw line. Karl-Anthony Towns added 27.

Sacramento came out with more focus than the Wolves in the first quarter, as the Wolves allowed the Kings to score nine second-chance points in the early going to build a 13-point lead. Opponents have had a tough time shooting threes against the Wolves this season – they had the second-best three-point percentage defense entering the night – but the Kings hit most of the shots they tossed up from the outside early. Sacramento was 6-for-8 to open the night from deep and that helped them build a 36-23 lead.

The Wolves responded with a 61% quarter of their own to cut into the margin 38-31 by the start of quarter two.

The second was more of the same as the first for the Kings, who opened with a 20-4 burst and finished the half shooting 64% from three-point range. But the Wolves wouldn't lie down. They responded with a 13-0 run as both Edwards and Towns got rolling offensively. Troy Brown Jr. provided some needed hustle plays and the Wolves cut into Sacramento's lead 70-64 by halftime thanks to a 16-2 advantage at the free-throw line. Brown played his best game with the Wolves and had 10 points on 4-for-7.

Unfortunately for the Wolves, their offense took the third quarter off. Ball movement slowed and the offense became heavy on Anthony Edwards in isolation. As a result, the Wolves shot just 5-for-20 in the quarter and Edwards was 2-for-8. Sacramento finally cooled off, except the Wolves cooled off more. The Kings won the quarter 22-15 and took a 13-point lead into the fourth. The Wolves never got closer than 10 in the fourth until there was under a minute remaining in the game.