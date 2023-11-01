WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Denver Nuggets at Target Center, 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Today's line: Nuggets by 3.

Pregame reading: Taking a look at where the Wolves offense has been struggling so far.

For the fans: Wednesday night is the first of the Wolves' College Nights, which gives $10 tickets to college students with a valid .edu address. The College Nights are in partnership with CARE Counseling to help raise awareness for mental health education and support, especially among students.

Opening bell: Denver has begun its title defense with a fast start and a 4-0 record. It is second in the NBA with a 15.4 net rating. The Wolves, who lost to the Nuggets in five games last postseason, have yet to show that they can put together four consistent quarters of good offense. Their defense also failed them in the second half of Monday's loss to the Hawks. The defense will face its stiffest test of the early season.

Watch him: Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is always a must-watch for the way he commands the floor and manipulates defense with his passing. With lengthy defenders such as Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and even forward Kyle Anderson, the Wolves are uniquely suited to combat Jokic in ways other teams can't. But Jokic still finds ways to dominate the game no matter the matchup.

Injuries: For the Wolves, Jaden McDaniels (calf) and Shake Milton (foot) are probable.

Forecast: The Nuggets are so efficient on offense with the combination of Jokic and Jamal Murray that opponents have to play an A game to beat them. When other teams hit lulls, Denver just keeps working and finding good shots, and it can wear teams down. The Wolves looked good in the first half against Atlanta, but they weren't able to sustain their offensive rhythm. Wednesday feels like a night when Denver's ruthless efficiency outflanks the Wolves' irregular bursts of good offense.

