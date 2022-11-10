We know now what we should have known then. The Timberwolves never should have made the big trade.

They took a chance on upgrading their size and productivity at a position of need, which sounded like a good idea but became a disaster.

Rudy Gobert? Defer that discussion.

D'Angelo Russell? With most of the precincts reporting, it's clear now that former general manager Gersson Rosas blew it when trading Andrew Wiggins and a first-round draft pick for Russell.

D-Lo has gone D-Lower.

Wednesday night against Phoenix, who were lacking star guard Chris Paul, Russell started well, making two of his first three shots, including a three-pointer and adding two assists, in the first half of the first quarter. Over the next three minutes, he missed one shot, added one assist but did little else as the Suns rallied to build a lead and eased to a 129-117 victory at Target Center.

Russell finished with 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting, six assists, two rebounds and three turnovers. On one play in the first half, Russell didn't know he was supposed to be on the court. The Suns played 5-on-4 and made a three-pointer.

As the Wolves tried to come back early in the fourth, Russell threw a bounce pass into the knees of Gobert, causing a turnover and a Suns fast break.

Entering the game, Russell ranked 211th in the league in Player Efficiency Rating, and 42nd among point guards. There are only 30 teams.

Trading for Russell made some sense at the time, because nobody in Minnesota could stand to watch Wiggins play anymore. Trying to build or rebuild a franchise around a former No. 1 pick who didn't always seem interested in basketball felt like a silly approach.

We'll never know how Wiggins would have played had he stayed. What we know is that he became a key contributor to a championship team, the Warriors received a first-rounder, and Russell has bookended two seasons with horrid performances.

He earned a benching in a playoff series against Memphis, a series the Wolves could have won had he played better.

He has played lifeless basketball for much of the early going this fall. Every time Timberwolves coach Chris Finch explains what his team is doing wrong, he could be talking about Russell — a lack of physical play on defense and on the boards, a lack of intensity and ball pressure, an unwillingness to hustle back on defense, a lack of ball movement and flow on offense.

This is no longer a small sample size. Russell has been a problem for too long.

He's a highly-paid, veteran point guard. When a team struggles to get into offensive flow or play quality team defense, you want your highly-paid, veteran point guard to take charge.

This team has all kinds of problems, some of which likely will be solved by increased familiarity. Irrational exuberance surrounding Gobert's arrival underestimated the importance of continuity in the NBA.

Russell isn't struggling because of a lack of familiarity or continuity. He's playing the way he's played most of his Wolves tenure.

Finch, asked what he'd like to see out of Russell on Wednesday night against Phoenix, said: "He's been doing a good job of creating pace, creating movement, doing the things we need him to do. He's confident the shot will go in. Just keep taking good ones. He's taking a lot better shots of late and, we'd just like to see him, as with everybody, be way more impactful on on-the-ball defense.''

The Wolves' flaws were exposed, again, vs. the Suns. They looked uncertain in almost every setting.

After Russell looked lost against Memphis, I suggested that the Wolves trade him. They decided that keeping him was better than trying to offload him in a deal that could cost them assets. That's one of those sports decisions that is entirely understandable in the moment — like trading Wiggins — that can nevertheless kill your franchise in the long run.

All Russell had to do this fall to make that decision look sound was to play with a modicum of heart.

The franchise that believed in him is still waiting for a sign.