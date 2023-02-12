7:30 p.m. Monday at Dallas • BSN Extra, 830-AM

Wolves update: Monday will mark Mike Conley's second game in a Timberwolves uniform. Conley had nine points, three assists and two steals in Friday's loss to Memphis. ... Both Kyle Anderson (back spasms) and Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness) returned Friday after missing Wednesday's game against the Jazz. They are listed as questionable for Monday. ... The Wolves split two home games against Dallas earlier this season. This will be the teams' final matchup against each other.

Mavericks update: Kyrie Irving is averaging 25.7 points in three games with the Mavericks since the Nets traded him to Dallas. Saturday's loss to the Kings marked the first time Irving and Luka Doncic played together as Doncic was recovering from a heel injury. Doncic is not on Dallas' injury report ahead of Monday. Doncic is second in the league with 33.2 points per game. ... Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Davis Bertans (left calf strain) are out for Dallas. Tim Hardaway Jr. (right hamstring tightness) is questionable.