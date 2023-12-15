DALLAS – Every time Naz Reid lined up a three, the crowd at American Airlines Center in Dallas groaned louder and louder.

The rims in the arena have the loudest microphones in the league, so every time Reid splashed another, it added that much more anguish for the hometown crowd. Fans just behind press row were googling Reid's history, because he had a career night in a 119-101 Timberwolves victory over the Mavericks.

Reid scored 27 points, which tied a career high in games he did not start, and the center drained a career-best seven threes, as many as the Mavericks made all night.

He also made as many as the rest of his teammates, and that's why Reid's big night was so important. He was an injection of offensive life on a night guard Anthony Edwards struggled as he returned to the floor in his on-again, off-again battle with a hip pointer.

"He's been our most consistent bench producer," Wolves coach Chris Finch said of Reid. "Does it in a lot of different ways. … He gives us another gear in transition. His off-the-dribble game has been great."

Reid had 19 of his points in the first half, and that helped the Wolves compensate for an awful start. But they got it together on both ends of the floor, and their second-half defense was the brand of basketball they have grown accustomed to playing all season. They held the Mavericks, who were without guard Kyrie Irving (heel contusion), to only 41 second-half points.

The Wolves notched their league-leading sixth win when trailing by double digits at any point in the game and they have yet to drop consecutive games this season.

"This is a team that's way more mature [compared to seasons past]," Finch said.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 17 rebounds while Edwards finished with nine points on 3-for-19 shooting with 11 assists. Guard Luka Doncic had 39 for Dallas.

This came after one of their worst openings of the season as Dallas blitzed them for a 17-2 lead in the opening 3 minutes, 14 seconds.

"They came out hot, our defense was a little bit soft," Finch said. "But it was really our offense. We turned it over, took a bunch of crappy shots. We didn't play smart there. Once we settled into a rhythm and figured out where our shots were going to come from, it was way, way better. Our bench was huge for us in every way."

Point guard Mike Conley steadied them on offense with a couple of buckets, and the Wolves compiled a 10-0 run to get back in it. The Wolves trailed most of the first quarter as Doncic shot 6-for-10 in the quarter for 16 points.

In the second quarter, the Wolves started throwing double teams at Doncic more frequently, but he diced them with his playmaking and finished the first half with eight assists. The Wolves were in a precarious position when Rudy Gobert picked up his third foul with 7:20 to play in the second quarter. But his foul trouble meant more playing time for Reid, and that's what the Wolves needed. After Gobert's exit, the Wolves fell behind by 11, 48-37, but after that they went on an 11-2 run that featured five points from Nickeil Alexander-Walker (13 overall) and six from Reid, who set a career high for threes made before the first half was over.

Reid and Alexander-Walker combined to shoot 10-for-11 in the first half while the rest of the Wolves were 12-for-31. Their inspired play helped the Wolves grab their first lead of the night, 57-54, before Dallas went into halftime ahead 60-59.

Reid and Alexander-Walker's offense made up for Edwards, who was off to a 2-for-11 start in the first half.

"There's still some tenderness there, for sure," Finch said of Edwards before the game. "I think a lot of the spasming and the reaction to the original injury has subsided to the point where he feels really comfortable right now."

The Wolves led by as many as eight in a back-and-forth third quarter as Edwards doled out five of his 11 assists and played some lockdown defense later in the quarter on Doncic and others. He had only one field goal while Towns paced the Wolves offensively with eight. The Wolves entered the fourth ahead 87-82 despite Edwards' struggles and the team's 16 turnovers to that point. Their defense started to clamp down and held Dallas to only 22 points in the third.

The Wolves extended their lead to 101-88 in the opening four minutes of the fourth and never let Dallas back in it at any point.