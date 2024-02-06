WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Chicago Bulls, United Center, 7 p.m. Tuesday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Odds: Wolves by 5

Pregame reading: Are the Wolves asking too much of their young players?

Chris Hine's preview:

Opening bell: Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine will miss the rest of the season as he faces surgery on his right foot. He has not played since Jan. 18 and missed 17 games earlier in the season because of similar issues. The Bulls (23-27) are still in contention for a play-in postseason spot and are 14-12 at home.

Watch him: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22 points and 5.4 assists for Chicago. He's not a one-man gang for coach Billy Donovan, however. Nikola Vucevic averages 17.1 points and 10.6 rebounds, and Coby White averages 19.2 points and 5.1 assists.

Injuries: The Wolves have no one on the injury report. For Chicago, White (ankle), Torrey Craig (heel), Alex Caruso (ankle) and Dalen Terry (ankle) are probable.

Forecast: The Wolves (35-15) are tied with the 2003-04 team for best record through 50 games. The Bulls have stayed in the play-in race despite missing LaVine for long stretches of the season. This will be a tricky road test for the Wolves, who will have to limit Vucevic's effectiveness down low, but they have been able to win trap games for the most part this season.

. . .

